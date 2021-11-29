Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar Police, Homeguard driver constable DET admit card update at CSBC portal

The admit cards will be available on the official website of CSBC Bihar, csbc.bih.nic.in November 30, 12 am onwards.
Bihar Police, Homeguard driver constable DET admit card update at CSBC portal(HT FILE)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The driving efficiency test (DET) admit card for Bihar Police driver constable and Homeguard Constable Driver pwill be released on November 30, the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) said on Sunday. The admit cards will be available on the official website of CSBC Bihar, csbc.bih.nic.in from November 30, 12 am onwards.

CSBC Bihar admit card official website

CSBC Bihar DET admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to csbc.bih.nic.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Download the admit cards
  • Read the instructions carefully

A total of 5,321 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the driving efficiency test which will be held from December 8 at Shaheed Rajendra Singh Patna High School.

Candidates who are unable to download the admit card, can contact the CSBC on December 3 and 4.

The CSBC has released the roll numbers of the eligible candidates on its website. 

This recruitment drive is being held to select 1,722 driver constables in Bihar Police.

Details on the homeguard constable driver DET have not been released by the CSBC. The admit cards will be available from November 30, 12 am onwards.

