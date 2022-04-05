Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Mains admit card released at bpssc.bih.nic.in
competitive exams

Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Mains admit card released at bpssc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has issued the Main Exam Admit Card for the posts of Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant.
Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Mains admit card released at bpssc.bih.nic.in
Published on Apr 05, 2022 11:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on April 5 has released the Mains admit card for recruitment to the post of Police Sub-Inspector. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in using their credentials.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 2213 vacancies, of which 1998 are for the position of Police Sub Inspector and 215 are for the position of Sergeant.

The Bihar Police SI Main Exam will be held on April 24 by the BPSSC (Sunday). The preliminary examination was held in two shifts on December 26, 2021. A total of 265681 students passed the test, while 167590 people failed it.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Mains admit card: Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, Notice: Download Admit Card of Mains Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020)

RELATED STORIES

Key in your credentials and submit

your admit card will be displayed on screen

Check and download the admit card for future use.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar admit card. hall ticket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP