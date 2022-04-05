Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Mains admit card released at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on April 5 has released the Mains admit card for recruitment to the post of Police Sub-Inspector. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in using their credentials.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 2213 vacancies, of which 1998 are for the position of Police Sub Inspector and 215 are for the position of Sergeant.

The Bihar Police SI Main Exam will be held on April 24 by the BPSSC (Sunday). The preliminary examination was held in two shifts on December 26, 2021. A total of 265681 students passed the test, while 167590 people failed it.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Mains admit card: Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, Notice: Download Admit Card of Mains Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020)

Key in your credentials and submit

your admit card will be displayed on screen

Check and download the admit card for future use.