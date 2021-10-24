Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar Police SI, Sergeant preliminary exam on December 26: BPSSC
competitive exams

Bihar Police SI, Sergeant preliminary exam on December 26: BPSSC

The recruitment was notified in August, 2020. A total of 2,213 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.
Bihar Police SI, Sergeant preliminary exam on December 26: BPSSC (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 04:35 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The preliminary test of the Bihar Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant recruitment exam will be held on December 26, the Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has said on October 23. Giving the exam date, the Commission has also said in the notification that the exam will be held in two shifts. The notification about the exam date is available on the official website of the Commission, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment was notified in August, 2020. A total of 2,213 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates who have registered their candidature for the exam should check the official website for updates on admit cards and other exam related information.

BPSSC will conduct a preliminary exam followed by main exam. Those who clear the exams will have to pass a physical standard test and physical efficiency test. Candidates who score less than 30% marks in the preliminary exam will not be eligible to appear for the main exam.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpssc bihar police bpssc
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP