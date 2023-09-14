Bihar STET 2023 Mathematics exam cancelled, Check revised dates here
Bihar STET mathematics exam (code 110) cancelled, re-examination on September 18. Admit card available on official website.
The Bihar School Examination Board has cancelled the State Eligibility Test for the mathematics subject having exam code 110. The examination was conducted on September 4 in two exam centres having codes 3504 and 3505.
According to the revised schedule, the re-examination will be conducted on September 18. The details and time of the examination centre will be mentioned in the admit card. The admit card is available on the official website. Candidates can download the admit card using their User ID and password.
“The examination of mathematics subject (code 110) has been cancelled due to unavoidable reasons. Allocated in the first shift on 04.09.2023 at both the above examination centres and re-examination of the candidates on 18.09.2023 at the scheduled examination centres will be organized. Exam centre details and time will be marked on the admit card. Admit cards of all the concerned candidates will be available on the website of the committee" reads the official notice.
Bihar STET 2023 admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at bsebstet.com
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Key in your login details
Download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
