Bihar STET 2024: January 7 last date to register at bsebstet2024.com

The Bihar School and Examination Board will end the registration process for Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024 on January 7. Candidates who have not registered yet can apply through the official website of Bihar STET 2024 at www.bsebstet2024.com. Bihar STET 2024 registration process ends on January 7

The application fee for candidates in general, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories is ₹960 for Paper I, ₹1,440 for Paper II, and ₹1,440 for both examinations. The application cost for candidates who belong under the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), or Person with Disabilities (PwD) category is ₹760 for Paper I or Paper II and ₹1,140 for both examinations.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Bihar STET 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at bsebstet.com.

On the homepage, click on the registration option.

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill in the application form with the necessary details.

Upload the required documents and pay the fees.

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page.