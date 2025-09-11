Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will begin the registration process for Bihar STET 2025 on September 11, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Bihar STET 2025: BSEB to begin registration process today, here's how to apply

The last date to apply is September 19, 2025.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have graduation degree with 50 percent marks from a recognised university.

Bihar STET 2025: How to apply

To apply for the exam candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Bihar Board at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on Bihar STET 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹960/- for Paper I or Paper II if belonging to Unreserved/ EWS/ OBC category and ₹760/- if belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category. The application fee to apply for both papers- paper I and paper II is ₹1440/- for Unreserved/ EWS/ OBC category and ₹1140/- if belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category. The payment can be done through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.