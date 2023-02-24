Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar STET admit card releasing tomorrow at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar STET admit card releasing tomorrow at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Published on Feb 24, 2023 04:58 PM IST

BSEB will release the admit card for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test on February 25.

ByHT Education Desk

Bihar State Board of Education (BSEB)will release the admit card for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test on February 25. Candidates can download the admit card for STET from the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download the STET admit cards till March 5.

The Bihar STET examination will be conducted on March 6, 2023, in three shifts.

Bihar STET admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download Admit card and take the printout for future reference.

If candidates have any kind of difficulty in downloading the admit card candidates can report their problem to Email ID bseb.helpdesk@cbtexams.in and phone number:6268030939.

