Bihar STET admit cards for remaining candidates today on bsebstet.com

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to issue admit cards of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2023) to remaining candidates today, September 11. Candidates who are yet to receive it can download the document from bsebstet.com. Bihar STET admit cards for remaining candidates releasing today on bsebstet.com

Exam centre name, date and time, reporting time and gate closing time, etc will be mentioned on admit cards.

User ID and password are the login credentials to download STET admit cards.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card and to report any error, they can contact the board's helpline number: 06122232074 or email at: tetbihar23@gmail.com.

The state-level teacher eligibility test is scheduled for September 4 to 15. The exam will be held in two shifts on all exam days.

How to download STET admit card 2023

Go to bsebstet.com. Go to the admit card download link. Login by entering your user ID and password. Download the admit card and save a copy for future uses.

