Bihar STET candidate’s admit card with actress photograph goes viral

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has once again caught in an embarrassing situation after issuing a male candidate’s result sheet attached with female actress photograph, which is taking rounds on social media since Wednesday.

Amid row over Secondary Teachers’ Eligibility Test (STET) merit list irregularities, one STET applicant’s score card went viral as aspirants and netzines took on twitter and questioned the state education department for their carelessness.

A Jehanabad-based candidate Rishikesh Kumar---who has qualified STET 2019 but has been excluded from merit list—got result sheet attached with photograph of Telugu and Malayalam actress Anupama Parameswaran.

BSEB released STET 2019 result of 12 subjects on March 12 and pending results of Urdu, Sanskrit and Social Science on June 21.

As per previous media reports, Kumar alleged the board last year for inserting the wrong photograph in his admit card and also registered complaint for photo correction in January last year.

HT tried to contact him for further details but he refused to talk on viral result sheet.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday took a jibe at Nitish Kumar government on twitter.

“After topping Sunny Leone in junior engineering exam, now Anupama Parameswaran has been passed in state STET exam. With scam in every exam and recruitment process, Nitish ji is destroying future of crores of youth. He takes one decade to complete one recruitment process, that too indulged with scam”, he wrote on twitter in Hindi.

Despite several attempts, BSEB’s chairman Anand Kishor could not be reached for comment on this issue.

Altogether 2.47 lakh students took STET 2019 exam conducted by BSEB on across 317 exam centres on January 28 last year. However, the exam was declared void in May following paper leak case and re-examination was conducted in September through online mode. STET exam was held after a gap of eight years for recruitment of 37,000 secondary and senior secondary teachers across the state.

A senior BSEB official said, “We are looking into the matter. It seems the error was committed by computer operator.”

When asked how the student made through verification and frisking at exam centre with wrong photograph on admit card, the official said, “The board instructs all candidates to carry their photo-attached identity proof like Aadhar Card, driving licence, bank passbook, passport etc at exam centres. In case of any mistake or mismatch in their personal details mentioned in admit card, we allow students to take exam after verifying their details.”

Earlier in 2019, Sunny Leone had topped in the draft merit list for the post of junior engineer recruitment released by Bihar Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).