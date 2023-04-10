BITSAT 2023 registration date extended till April 15, apply at bitsadmission.com

The registration deadline for the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2023 has been extended by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani to April 15, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online at www.bitsadmission.com.

BITSAT 2023 registration date extended till April 15

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The last date to apply for BITSAT 2023 has been extended to April 15, 2023”, reads the official website.

There will be two online sessions for the BITSAT 2023 exam, from May 22 and 26 and June 18 to 22, 2023. The revision or edit window will be available from April 16 to April 20, 2023. Candidates cannot change or edit their registered E-mail ID and Mobile Number.

Direct link to apply

BITSAT 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official site of BITSAT at bitsadmission.com.

Click on BITSAT 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on login.

Fill in the application form

Pay the applictaion fee

Once done, click on submit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON