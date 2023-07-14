BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Prelims answer key 2023 out, download link

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released tentative answer key of the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary examination which was held on June 4, 2023. Candidates can now download 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Prelims answer key 2023 of General Studies and Law subjects for question paper series A, B, C and D from bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Prelims answer key 2023 out on bpsc.bih.nic.in (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Prelims answer key 2023: Law

General studies

Candidates who want to raise objections to any answer published on these keys have to do it offline. They can send their objections in the format given on the notification with name, roll number and address to:

Controller of Examination, BPSC

15, Nehru Path, Patna – 800001.

The last date for receiving objections by post is July 22.

Objections received through email will not be considered for review, the commission has informed.

This answer key is provisional, BPSC said, adding that candidates' feedback will be reviewed by a committee of experts and the final model answer key will be prepared accordingly. OMR sheets will be examined using the final answer key.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more information, check the BPSC notification.