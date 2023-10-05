BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: Registration begins at bpsc.bih.nic.in, link here

Bihar Public Service Commission has started the registration process for BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 on October 5, 2023. Candidates can apply for 32nd Bihar Judicial Service Main Competitive Examination through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: Registration begins, link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to apply for the examination is till October 25, 2023. The written examination will be conducted from November 25 to November 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. This recruitment drive will fill up 154 posts in the organization.

Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have passed the preliminary examination. The prelims result was announced on September 27, 2023. A total of 17819 candidates appeared for the examination and of them, 1675 have been provisionally selected for the Mains round.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 link.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application fees is ₹750/- for all category candidates. Bihar’s SC/ST, PwD, Reserved candidates will have to pay ₹200/- as application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.