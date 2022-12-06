BPSC 67th Main registrations ends today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, get link to apply

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will end the online application process for 67th Mains Examination 2022 today, December 6. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1052 posts in the organization. A total of 11,607 candidates have been declared qualified for the BPSC 67th Main examination.

The application fees is ₹750 for general category candidates and ₹200 for reserved category.

BPSC 67th Mains Exam 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on BPSC 67th Mains Exam 2022 link available on the official website.

Key in your login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay application fees and click on submit.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.