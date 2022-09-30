Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct BPSC 67th Prelims Re-exam 2022 today, September 30, 2022. The examination will be conducted on September 30, 2022 in single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm. BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam will be conducted at 38 districts in 1153 exam centres across the state.

Candidates who will appear for the preliminary examination can check the important instructions the Commission has released. Check the instructions below.

BPSC 67th Prelims Re-exam 2022 today: Important instructions for candidates

Appearing candidates should reach the exam hall two hours before the commencement of the examination. Entry in the examination hall will be allowed only up to 11 am, one hour before the commencement of the exam. Electronic material such as mobile, Bluetooth, wi-fi gadgets, electronic pen, pager, smart watch etc in the exam centre premises where the examination is to be held is banned. Any kind of mark/ underline/ marking is prohibited in OMR sheets. Failure to do so may result in disciplinary/ punitive action. Candidates need to fill question booklet series and roll number on spaces provided for it and darken the circles. OMR sheets missing these details may be rejected.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 807 posts in the Bihar state government. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.