BPSC 68th CCE: Major changes in making scheme of Prelims, Mains announced

BPSC 68th CCE: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday announced some major changes to the question pattern and marking scheme of the 68th Combined Competitive Preliminary and Mains (BPSC 68th CCE Prelims, Mains) examination, including reduction of marks in the optional paper of Mains and negative marking in all questions of Prelims exam.

As per the official notice, in the Mains examination, the optional paper will carry only 100 marks, instead of 300.

Further, the optional paper in the Mains exam will be Multiple-Choice question (MCQ) based, the commission said.

Thus, the marking scheme in the 68th Mains will be:

General Hindi: 100

General Studies 1: 300

General Studies 2: 300

Essay: 300

Optional paper: 100

While it is must for all candidates to qualify in the General Hindi for merit list, only general studies 1, 2 and the essay paper will be considered.

This means the optional paper will not be considered for merit as well.

However, it is mandatory for all candidates to qualify in the optional paper, BPSC said in the notice.

Now, negative marking in all questions of Prelims exam

“Negative marking should be uniformly on all the 150 questions. ln this case, there will be 1 mark for correct answer and -1/4th for wrong answer,” BPSC said.

This means, for each correct answer in the Prelims exam, candidates will get 1 mark and for each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Meanwhile, BPSC has also extended the application deadline for the 68th Prelims exam. Candidates can now apply till December 30 on bpsc.bih.nic.in.