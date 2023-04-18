Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023 registration ends on April 20, apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023 registration ends on April 20, apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 18, 2023 01:02 PM IST

BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023 registration will close on April 20, 2023. Candidates can apply on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Public Service Commission will close the BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023 registration on April 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the main examination can do it through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023 registration ends on April 20, apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in(bpsc.bih.nic.in)

The registration process was started on April 6, 2023. As per the official notice, the edit window will remain opened till April 22, 2023.

The examination will be conducted on May 12, 17 and 18, 2023. The admit card will be available to candidates a week before the commencement of the examination.

Direct link to apply for BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023

BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023: How to apply

To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on Apply Online link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 324 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
bpsc.bih.nic.in bpsc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP