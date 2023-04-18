Bihar Public Service Commission will close the BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023 registration on April 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the main examination can do it through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023 registration ends on April 20, apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in(bpsc.bih.nic.in)

The registration process was started on April 6, 2023. As per the official notice, the edit window will remain opened till April 22, 2023.

The examination will be conducted on May 12, 17 and 18, 2023. The admit card will be available to candidates a week before the commencement of the examination.

BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023: How to apply

To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on Apply Online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 324 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.