BPSC 69th CCE Exam 2023: Number of vacancies increased again, notice at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission has increased the number of vacancies for BPSC 69th CCE Exam 2023. The official notice can be checked by appearing candidates on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 69th CCE Exam 2023: Number of vacancies increased again, notice here(HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 63 vacancies have been increased by the Commission. Earlier the number of total vacancies to be filled through this recruitment drive was 379, which has increased to 442 vacancies.

This is the second time the number of vacancies has been increased. In July 14 notice, the Commission had increased the number from 346 to 379 vacancies. Before that, the number of vacancies to be filled was 235 posts out of which 73 posts was reserved for women.

The registration process was started on July 15 and the last date to apply is till August 5, 2023. . Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have graduation degree from a recognized University or Institute. The maximum age of the candidates should be 37 years for the unreserved category. For females, backward class and extremely backward class the maximum age is 40 years. The Upper age of the candidates from the SC/ST category is 42 years.

BPSC 69th CCE Exam 2023: How to apply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

Click on BPSC 69th Prelims Exam 2023 link available on the newly opened page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹600 for open category candidates. For SC, ST, women candidates of Bihar and all PwD candidates, the fee is ₹150. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}