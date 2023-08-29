BPSC 69th CCE & other exams: 33 new vacancies announced, see details

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday announced that the number of vacancies to be filled through the 69th Combined Competitive and other examinations (BPSC 69th Integrated CCE) has been increased.

BPSC 69th CCE & other exams: 33 new vacancies announced (File Photo)

The commission said it has received 33 new vacancies. Originally, BPSC notified 379 vacancies for the exam, which stood at 442 in July after addition of 63 new ones.

Now, the total vacancies stands at 475.

Other conditions of the BPSC notice dated June 27 stands unchanged, the commission said in the recent notice.

Further, it added that there will be negative marking in the 69th Integrated CCE. There will be four options to objective type questions asked in the preliminary exam and one third (⅓) marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

The registration process for BPSC 69th Integrated CCE started on July 15 and ended earlier this month.

Candidates with graduation degrees from recognized universities or institute are eligible for the exam.

The maximum age of the candidates is 37 years for the unreserved category. For females, backward class and extremely backward class the maximum age is 40 years. The age limit of candidates from the SC/ST category is 42 years.