BPSC 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023: How to download provisional answer key at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023 in due course of time. The 69th preliminary provisional answer key when released can be downloaded by candidates on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023: How to download provisional answer key

The written examination was conducted on September 30, 2023 across the state at various exam centres. The 69th Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam question booklet for General Studies, Booklet Series A was released on the day of examination.

All those candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check and download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the release of the answer key, the objection window will also open. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the website by paying an amount for each question as the processing fees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.