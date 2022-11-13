BPSC Assistant Professor answer key for 4 subjects released on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published answer key of Assistant Professor Written (Objective) Competitive Examination for four papers held on October 23.

Candidates who appeared in the written examination for Chemistry, Geology, Maths or Physics can check the answer key on the official website of the commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who have complaints regarding questions/answers of these four papers can send their objections to the preliminary answer key. They will have to send it to the commission via post, on an objection form with proof by 5 pm on November 21.

A format of the objection form has been shared by the commission along with the answer key notification. The envelope must contain the name of the exam and the advertisement number, BPSC said.

This answer key is provisional and feedback received from candidates within the deadline will be reviewed and the final answer key will be prepared accordingly. The final key will be used for evaluation of OMR sheets and preparation of results, the commission said. Check the official notification here.

