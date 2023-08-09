BPSC Bihar school teacher recruitment exam admit cards releasing tomorrow on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to issue admit cards for its school teacher recruitment examination tomorrow, August 10. Candidates will get their admit cards on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 LIVE Updates

The recruitment exam for school teacher posts will be held on August 24, 25 and 26. On each exam day, there will be two shifts – from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Before downloading admit cards, candidates have to login to their dashboards and upload passport-size photographs of 25 KB size.

The recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 teacher vacancies in Bihar. BPSC said that detailed information regarding the examination centre code will be shared on August 21.

How to download BPSC Teacher recruitment exam admit card

Go to the BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Find and open the admit card download link. Login to the page with your credentials. Download the admit card. Take a printout for the exam day and read the instructions carefully. Check for any error in your personal information.

