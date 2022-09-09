BPSC prelims 2022 re-exam postponed to Sept 30 due to administrative reasons

Bihar Public Service Commission has postponed the BPSC 67 Prelims Re-Exam 2022. The examination will be held on Friday, September 30 from 12 noon to 2 pm. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Earlier, the re-examination of 67th Combined prelims was scheduled to be held on September 21, 2022 in the state. The admit card will be available from September 20, 2022 on the official website of BPSC.

The exam is expected to be taken by more than 6 lakh candidates throughout the state. This recruitment drive will fill 807 positions in various state government departments.

BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the BPSC 67 prelims re exam admit card

Key in your log in details

Download and take print out for future reference.