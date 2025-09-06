Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 out at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 03:43 pm IST

BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 has been released. The download link is given here. 

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 on September 6, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Combined Competitive preliminary exam can download the hall ticket through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 out at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, download link here
BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 out at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, download link here

The 71st prelims examination will be held on September 13, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 12 noon to 2 pm.

The exam consists of objective-type multiple-choice questions and lasts two hours. Candidates must attempt 150 questions. In the prelims examination, there will be one-third negative marking for wrong answers.

Direct link to download BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025

BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on my account and login to the account.

3. Once you have logged in, the admit card link will be displayed.

4. Click on the link and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill 1298 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 out at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, download link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On