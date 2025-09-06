Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 on September 6, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Combined Competitive preliminary exam can download the hall ticket through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 out at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, download link here

The 71st prelims examination will be held on September 13, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 12 noon to 2 pm.

The exam consists of objective-type multiple-choice questions and lasts two hours. Candidates must attempt 150 questions. In the prelims examination, there will be one-third negative marking for wrong answers.

BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on my account and login to the account.

3. Once you have logged in, the admit card link will be displayed.

4. Click on the link and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill 1298 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.