Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC Recruitment 2021: Auditor, project manager exam dates announced
competitive exams

BPSC Recruitment 2021: Auditor, project manager exam dates announced

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the dates of the auditor and project manager exams which were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 11:58 AM IST
BPSC notifies auditor, project manager exam dates(HT file)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the dates of the auditor and project manager exams which were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Commission has notified that these exams will be held in August.

Detailed notice regarding these exams is available on the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The auditor exam which was scheduled on April 25 has been rescheduled on August 29. The exam will be held from 12 noon to 2 pm at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya and Bhagalpur.

The project manager exam will be held August 8 at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya and Bhagalpur.

Admit cards for both these exams will be released a week before the commencement of the exam, the Commission has informed candidates.

In addition to these exams, the Commission will conduct 31st Judicial Service Mains examination from July 24 to 28. The commission had conducted the 31st judicial services preliminary examination on December 6, 2020, and its result was declared on February 8, 2021. A total of 1,53,69 candidates had appeared for the prelims exams, out of which, 2379 candidates have passed the examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc recruitment drive exam date
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of little boy asking people to wear masks in Dharamshala goes viral

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP