BPSC Recruitment 2021: Auditor, project manager exam dates announced

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the dates of the auditor and project manager exams which were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Commission has notified that these exams will be held in August.

Detailed notice regarding these exams is available on the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The auditor exam which was scheduled on April 25 has been rescheduled on August 29. The exam will be held from 12 noon to 2 pm at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya and Bhagalpur.

The project manager exam will be held August 8 at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya and Bhagalpur.

Admit cards for both these exams will be released a week before the commencement of the exam, the Commission has informed candidates.

In addition to these exams, the Commission will conduct 31st Judicial Service Mains examination from July 24 to 28. The commission had conducted the 31st judicial services preliminary examination on December 6, 2020, and its result was declared on February 8, 2021. A total of 1,53,69 candidates had appeared for the prelims exams, out of which, 2379 candidates have passed the examination.