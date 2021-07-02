Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 31st Judicial Mains dates released, check details here
The BPSC Bihar 31 judicial examination date released(HT file)
The BPSC Bihar 31 judicial examination date released(HT file)
competitive exams

BPSC 31st Judicial Mains dates released, check details here

BPSC 31st Judicial Mains: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC Bihar 31 Judicial Service Mains Examination date.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 01:46 PM IST

BPSC 31st Judicial Mains: Bihar Public Service Commission(BPSC) has released the BPSC 31st Judicial Service Mains examination date. As per the short notification, the candidates who have qualified for the prelims examination will be able to give Mains examination from July 24 to July 28.

Earlier, the BPSC 31st Judicial Service Mains examination was scheduled to be conducted from April 8 to 12, 2021. The exam was scheduled to be held in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 to 5 pm.

The commission had conducted the 31st judicial services preliminary examination on December 6, 2020, and its result was declared on February 8, 2021. A total of 1,53,69 candidates had appeared for the prelims exams, out of which, 2379 candidates have passed the examination.

The Detailed notification will be released soon by BPSC on its official website.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC 31st Judicial Service Mains examination date. As per the short notification, the candidates who have qualified for the prelims examination will be able to give Mains examination from July 24 to July 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bpsc mains bpsc judicial services + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.