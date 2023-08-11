BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday issued admit cards of the school teacher recruitment exam. Candidates can now go to bpsc.bih.nic.in and download it. The direct link is given below. BPSC teacher admit card 2023 live updates.

BPSC releases Bihar teacher recruitment exam admit card, direct link(bpsc.bih.nic.in)

Ahead of releasing admit cards, the commission issued a notice asking candidates to upload their photographs (25 KB size) by logging in to their dashboards and before downloading admit cards.

Candidates have to download admit cards by August 20, BPSC said.

On admit cards, names of exam district and centre codes will be mentioned and details of exam centres will be announced through the website on August 21, it added.

On the exam day, candidates have to bring additional copies of admit cards of each shift and submit it to invigilators.

They have to report at the exam venue one hour prior to the commencement of the examination and gates will be closed after that. Candidates have been asked to ensure before leaving the exam venue that OMR sheets are sealed properly.

This mega recruitment drive of teachers is to fill 1,70,461 vacancies in Bihar.

The exam will be held on August 24, 25 and 26 and on each exam day, there will be two shifts – from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How to download BPSC Teacher recruitment exam admit card

Go to the BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Now, open the admit card download link.

Login with your credentials.

Download the admit card.

Read the instructions, make sure there is no error in personal information and take printouts.