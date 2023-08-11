BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 Released: How to download hall tickets at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 on August 10, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Teacher recruitment written examination can download the admit card through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 Live Updates

BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 Released: How to download hall tickets(HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BPSC teacher admit card will be available on the official website of BPSC from August 10 to August 20, 2023. The written examination will be conducted from August 24 to August 26. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3: 30 pm to 5:30 pm. The examination centre details will be available from August 21, 2023 onwards.

BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in the organisation. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of BPSC.