BPSC TRE 2023: 1,401 vacancies added to phase 2, see details

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced addition of 1,401 vacancies of the SC & ST Welfare Department under the ongoing Teacher Recruitment Examination (BPSC TRE 2023 phase 2). Candidates can apply for these newly added vacancies on the website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE 2023: 1,401 vacancies added to phase 2 (File Photo)

For Class 1-5 posts, eligible candidates need to qualify in paper 1 of CTET or BTET. For Class 6 to 10, candidates need to pass STET paper 1 and for Class 11 and 12, they need to pass STET paper 2.

Candidates appointed before 2012 who are currently working are not eligible, BPSC said.

In addition to these, candidates need to meet other eligibility requirements mentioned in the notification.

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of objective-type written examination, details of which are mentioned in the notification.

How to apply for BPSC TRE 2023

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in. Open the link to register for TRE 2023. Register to get your login details. Now login to the account and proceed to fill the application. Once done, submit your form. Save a copy for future uses.

