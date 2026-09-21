The Bihar Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 on September 21, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0) in its fourth phase can find the direct link through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Registration to begin today for 32388 posts at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, here's how to apply

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BPSC TRE recruitment drive would cover 32388 teaching positions across different school levels. Of the total vacancies, 3,847 posts have been earmarked for Classes 1 to 5, 8,563 for Classes 6 to 8, 3,877 for Classes 9 and 10, and 16,101 for Classes 11 and 12.

BPSC TRE 4.0: Revised registration date announced, to begin on September 21 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

How to Apply

Eligible candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.gov.in.

2. Click on the BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026 registration link available on the home page.

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4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of 150 questions for 150 marks. The exam duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes. The Main Examination for all positions will be objective and multiple-choice (MCQ). The duration of the examination will be 2 hours and the total marks will be 150. Each question will carry one mark. There will be negative marking for wrong answers in the Main Examination (Objective). There will be 1/3 negative marking for each wrong answer.

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Application Fee

The application fee to apply for the examination is ₹100/-. The fee should be paid through online mode- Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net banking/ UPI.

If candidates apply for more than one category, they must pay separate examination fees for each category, i.e., categories 1 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 10, and 11 to 12. In addition to the above examination fees, candidates will also be required to pay charges as prescribed by various banks, which will be automatically deducted by the bank upon online payment.

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The complete schedule for BPSC TRE will be shared by the Commission soon. The exam, which was scheduled for September, has also been postponed. The new dates for the examination are expected to be out with the detailed notification that the Commission releases. However, no exact date of release of the notification has been announced yet.

Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to start on September 1 and conclude on September 30, 2026.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.