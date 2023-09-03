BSEB Bihar STET 2023: Age relaxation of 4 years given to all candidates

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that candidates of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) belonging to all categories are eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit up to four years.

BSEB Bihar STET 2023: Age relaxation of 4 years to all candidates

This has been done following directions from the Patna High Court, BSEB said.

The age relaxation will be applicable to both paper 1 and paper 2 candidates and during the period of August 1, 2019 to August 1, 2023 (over age candidates).

Such candidates were also allowed to fill fresh applications till 5 pm on September 2.

Admit cards of candidates who had registered previously have been issued. Candidates can check exam centre name, date and time, reporting time and gate closing time, etc on admit cards.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the document and to report any error, they can contact the board's helpline number: 06122232074 or email at: tetbihar23@gmail.com.

BSEB will conduct Bihar STET 2023 from September 4 to 15. The exam will be held in two shifts on all exam days.

