BSEB Bihar STET admit card 2023 today on bsebstet.com

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will issue admit cards of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 today, August 30. Candidates can download it from the official website of the exam, bsebstet.com. BSEB Bihar STET admit card 2023 releasing today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Direct link to BSEB STET admit card website.

User ID and password are required to download STET admit cards.

On admit cards, candidates can check exam centre name, date and time for the test, reporting time and gate closing time among other information. Admit cards will also contain mock test links for the computer-based exam.

In case of any difficulty, they can contact the board's helpline number: 06122232074 or email at: tetbihar23@gmail.com.

The commission has asked candidates to visit the exam venue a day ahead so that they do not face any trouble on the exam day.

It has also asked candidates to carefully read instructions given on admit cards and follow it on the exam day.

Candidates have to paste a copy of the colour, passport size photo uploaded along with applications on the admit card. They have to submit the admit card on the exam day and keep a copy for future uses.

They will also have to bring original and photocopy of a photo ID. Without these, entry will not be given inside the exam venue.

Wearing shoes, socks and watch are prohibited.

BSEB will conduct STET 2023 from September 4 to 15. The exam will be held in two shifts on all exam days.

