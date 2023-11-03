BSEB Matric exam 2023 dummy admit card out at secondary.biharboardonline.com

The BSEB 10th dummy admit card for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams in 2024 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board. The dummy admit card can be downloaded from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com, by candidates who have enrolled for the exam. Candidates will be able to download the dummy admit card till November 14.

Bihar Board Class 10th Dummy Admit Card Released(File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The head of the concerned school will rectify any mistakes on the dummy admission card, such as misspelling the student's or parent's name, aadhaar number, category, gender, subject, marital status, date of birth, photograph, or signature.

“If an error is found in the dummy admit card, then the student himself will correct that error and provide a copy of it with his signature to his school head for correction, on the basis of which the school head will make online corrections in the above details of the student,” reads the notice.

BSEB Class 10th Dummy Admit Card 2024: How to download

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Log in using your credentials

Download the dummy admit card.

In case of any inconvenience while downloading the class 10th dummy admit card or correcting errors call the helpline number 0612-2232074.