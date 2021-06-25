BSEB to take action against STET candidate for using wrong photo in admit card

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has decided to take stern action against the Jehanabad-based candidate whose Secondary Teachers’ Eligibility Test (STET) result sheet attached with a south Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran went viral on social media.

BSEB has alleged the STET candidate Rishikesh Kumar for uploading wrong photograph in his admit card and deliberately not rectifying the photograph despite several opportunities given for correction in issued documents.

In this regard, BSEB issued a press release on Thursday late evening stating that a show-cause notice will be served to Kumar seeking his clarification on this matter.

Ruling out the possibility of photo mismatch during result preparation, the board explained that candidates themselves filled the STET examination form and thus the board played no role in the insertion of wrong photograph.

“The board provides opportunity to all candidates for making corrections in their documents like admit card and result sheets if they contain any mistake or error. However, Rishikesh Kumar didn’t apply for rectification of his photograph which indicates his intention to malign the board’s reputation”, read the press statement.

A BSEB official privy to the matter said, “The result sheet contains the same personal details as filled by examinee in admit card. There is no interference or change in students’ details at board level.”

“The board has decided to take strict action against Kumar as released his admit card and result sheet on various social media platform and deliberately ridiculed the board. His candidature for STET 2019 might be cancelled as punishment”, added the official.

HT tried to contact Rishikesh Kumar for his comment on this issue but he refused to talk.