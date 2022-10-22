CA Foundation Exam 2022: ICAI to conduct mock test paper series from November 1

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will conduct mock test paper series for CA Foundation Exam 2022. The mock test papers will be conducted for foundation students appearing for December 2022 exams.

The examination will begin from November 1, 2022 in physical/ virtual mode at respective regional councils and branches of ICAI.Mock Test Paper Series I will be conducted in physical/virtual mode(s). Students interested in physical mode of Mock Test Papers may approach the respective branches in their area.

The objective to conduct the examination is to enable students to assess their level of preparation for exams and also equip students to manage time during exams.

As per the notice, the question papers for each subject will be uploaded at BoS Knowledge Portal on icai.org as per the schedule by 1:30 PM every day during this period. Students can download these papers in the stipulated time limit designated for the papers. The Answer Key to these papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of commencement of the respective paper, as per the schedule.

To register online for the series, candidates should visit the official site of ICAI BoS Students Activities link.