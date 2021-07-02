CA July Exam 2021: ICAI releases important notice on opt-out facility,check here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released an important notice regarding CA July Exam 2021 opt-out facility. The official notice is available on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The Institute has released several important points on which examinees can avail the opt-out option issued for the examination due to the COVID19 pandemic.

1. As per the notice, candidates who have suffered COVID19 in recent past or any of their family member (residing at the same premises) have been affected on or after April 15, 2021, can avail this option of the opt-out facility if he or she is unable to appear in the ensuing examination, for that matter, is disabled in preparing for the exam. In such cases, July exam will not be considered as an attempt.

2. Examinees who are affected due to lockdown during the relevant period of exam, such examinees are entitled to opt-out and July 2021 examination will not be treated as an attempt. Such examinees will be permitted to appear in the subsequent next exam, to be held in November 2021 for both the old and new syllabus.

3. In case any examinee suffers from COVID19 ailment while appearing in July 2021 exam and is not able to appear for the remaining subjects, he or she will be entitled to opt out and July 2021 exam will be treated as an attempt.

4. If the examinee has opted out in any paper during the entire cycle of the exam, then he/she will not be permitted to appear in the remaining papers. Similarly, if the examinee has appeared for the first group and then opts out before the conclusion of the exam of the last paper of the second group, the result of the first group will be declared and candidates can avail out out facility for second group.

5. In case if the Chartered Accountant Examination cannot be held at any of the examination due to several reasons, such examinees are entitled to opt-out and July 2021 examinations will not be treated as an attempt.