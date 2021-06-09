Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CA July Exams 2021: ICAI President shares important message to students

CA July Exams 2021 to be conducted from July 5 onwards. ICAI President shared an important message to students. Check the video below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:13 AM IST
CA July Exams 2021: ICAI President shares important message to students

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has revised the CA July Exams 2021 schedule. The examination for Intermediate (IPC & New), Final (Old & New), and PQC Exams - MAY 2021 has been revised and will be conducted in July 2021. Ahead of the exams, ICAI President CA. Nihar N. Jambusaria shares an important message to students.

In the new video shared by the Institute, ICAI President has assured the students that the exams will be conducted by following the guidelines and SOPs issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Education Ministry for the conduct of exams. He has further said that in case the situation is not conducive to conduct the exams in July due to the COVID19 pandemic, the exam committee will take the necessary decision and may postpone the exams as well.

The CA July Exams 2021 will be conducted from July 5 to July 20, 2021, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Institute has also postponed CA Foundation Examination. The examination will now be conducted from July 24 onwards. The window to change the examination center will open from June 9, 10 am onwards. The link will be active till June 11, 2021.

