CA November Exams 2022: ICAI postponed PQC-IRM exam dates, new dates here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed CA November Exams 2022 dates. The exam dates have been postponed for PQC-IRM exams. Candidates can check the new exam dates on the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

The examination has been postponed due to certain unavoidable circumstances. The Post Qualification Course - Insurance & Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination - November 2022 scheduled to be held on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2022 will now be conducted on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022.

The piece of information was shared by ICAI on its official twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Important Announcement - Postponement of PQC - Insurance & Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination - November 2022 scheduled to be held on 1st, 3rd, 5th & 7th November 2022. The same will now be held on 14th, 16th, 18th & 20th December 2022.”

Earlier, the exams were postponed for two days only. Now, the Institute has decided to postpone other exam dates for the same course. Candidates can check the official site of ICAI for more related details.

