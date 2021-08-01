CAT 2021 examination date announced, registration to begin on August 4

Indian Institutes of Management, IIM has announced the CAT 2021 examination date. The Common Admission Test will be conducted on November 28, 2021. The registration process will begin on August 4, 2021 and will end on September 15, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the examination will be conducted on November 28, 2021 in three sessions. The admit card will be released on October 27 and will remain available till November 28. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 158 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA, awarded by any University or educational institution. Candidates appearing for the final year of the Bachelor’s the degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

The registration fees is ₹1100 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and ₹2200 for all other canddiates. Please note that a candidate needs to pay the registration fee only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for.