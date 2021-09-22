CAT 2021: Registration ends today on iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to apply

Indian Institutes of Management, IIM will close down the registration process for CAT 2021 on September 22, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Common Admission Test can apply online through the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in. The registration link will expire at 5 pm today.

The last date to apply has been extended by the Institute. Earlier the last date to apply for the examination was till September 15, 2021. The registration process was started on August 4, 2021. The admit card will be available on October 27, 2021, and the examination will be conducted on November 28, 2021 in three sessions.

CAT 2021: How to apply

Candidates must follow these simple steps given below to apply for CAT 2021 examination.

Visit the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in.

Click on CAT 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration or login details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CAT 2021 is conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. The CAT 2021 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. The list for the same will be available on the official site of IIM CAT.