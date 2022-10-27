CAT 2022 admit card released on iimcat.ac.in, direct link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 27, 2022 06:37 PM IST

CAT 2022 admit card has been released on iimcat.ac.in. Use the link given here to download it.

CAT 2022 admit card: Candidates who have applied for the IIM entrance test can download their admit cards from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. (iimcat.ac.in)
ByHT Education Desk

CAT 2022 admit card has been released. Candidates who have applied for the IIM entrance test can download their admit cards from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. They will have to login with their user ID and password to download it. The direct link is given below. CAT 2022 admit card live updates.

The entrance test is for admission to postgraduate and fellow programmes in management at Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and some other business schools.

CAT 2022 is scheduled for November 27 at 150 test cities. The exam will be held in 3 shifts.

Detailed information regarding exam city, centre and test slot along with exam day guidelines will be mentioned on the admit card.

CAT 2022 admit card direct link

How to download CAT admit card 2022

Go to iimcat.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the link for downloading the hall ticket.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download the admit card.

Save a copy or take printout for future use.

