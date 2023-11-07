CAT 2023 admit card released at iimcat.ac.in, know how to download

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow has released admit cards of the Common Eligibility Test (CAT 2023) on November 7. Candidates who have applied for the B-School entrance test can download it from the website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can use their user ID and Password to download the CAT 2023 admit card.

The IIM CAT 2023 entrance test is scheduled for Sunday, November 26, 2023, in three sessions. CAT 2023 exam results will be released in the Second week of January, 2024.

CAT 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the IIM CAT 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IIM CAT 2023 will be conducted in test centres spread across around 155 test cities.