CAT Answer Key 2021 released on iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download

Indian Institute of Management has released the CAT Answer Key 2021 on December 8, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Admission Test can download the answer key through the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in. The examination was conducted on November 28, 2021.

As per the official website, the Institutes has released the answer key at 10 am today. Candidates will be able to check the answer key as well as their individual responses to questions from December 8 to December 11 till 5 pm. To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

CAT Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in.

Login to the account through login credentials.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it till December 8, 5 pm through objection management tab.

Soon after declaration of final answer key the Institute will release the CAT Result. The result will also be available on the official website.