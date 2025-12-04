Live

CAT Answer Key 2025 Live: IIM CAT provisional key releasing today at iimcat.ac.in, here's how to check

CAT Answer Key 2025 Live: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will release the CAT Answer Key 2025 on December 4, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the IIM Common Admission Test can check the provisional key through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. The objection window will open on December 8 at 12 pm and will close on December 10 at 11.55 pm. Candidates who have successfully completed the test shall be provided with the option to raise objections, if any, to the answer keys, through the Objection Management link on the CAT website. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key using the CAT application login id and password. The IIM CAT examination was held on November 30, 2025. Around 2.95 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. The exam was held in 3 sessions at 170 test centers across the country. Follow the blog for the latest updates. ...Read More

