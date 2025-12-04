CAT Answer Key 2025 Live: IIM CAT provisional key releasing today at iimcat.ac.in, here's how to check
CAT Answer Key 2025 Live: IIM CAT provisional key releasing today, December 4, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CAT Answer Key 2025 Live: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will release the CAT Answer Key 2025 on December 4, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the IIM Common Admission Test can check the provisional key through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. The objection window will open on December 8 at 12 pm and will close on December 10 at 11.55 pm. Candidates who have successfully completed the test shall be provided with the option to raise objections, if any, to the answer keys, through the Objection Management link on the CAT website....Read More
Candidates can raise objections against the answer key using the CAT application login id and password.
The IIM CAT examination was held on November 30, 2025. Around 2.95 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. The exam was held in 3 sessions at 170 test centers across the country. Follow the blog for the latest updates.
CAT Answer Key 2025 Live: How to check provisional key?
Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
Click on CAT Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.
Check the provisional key and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
