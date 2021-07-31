CBSE CTET 2021 exam pattern changed, exam to be conducted in online mode

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has changed the examination pattern for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. This year's question papers will be prepared to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking within the present CTET syllabus and question paper format. The CTET examination will be conducted in online mode.

According to the CTET director, ‘It is hereby notified that within the existing syllabus of CTET and structure of the question paper, the question papers will be developed to assess less of factual knowledge and more of conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking’.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also notified that the next Central Teacher Eligibility Test ( CTET ) examination will be conducted during December 2021/January 2022.

‘It is also notified that the next CTET examination will be conducted during December 2021/January 2022 in online mode which will motivate the futuristic teachers to become computer literate’ read the official notification of CBSE.

The CBSE will set up facilitation centres in the districts where the Candidates will be able to take an online mock test for free.

CBSE will issue detailed notification regarding the schedule for submission of the online application form for the next examination of CTET and dates of examination, in due course.