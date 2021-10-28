CBSE CTET 2021: Online correction form link activated on ctet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education has activated the online correction form link for CBSE CTET 2021. The online correction form is available on the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in. The registration process was closed on October 25, 2021.

The examination will be conducted from December 16 to January 13, 2022 in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who have registered themselves for the December exam can make corrections on their application form through these simple steps given below.

CBSE CTET 2021: How to make changes in application form

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.

Click on CBSE CTET 2021 online correction form link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make changes in the application form and click on submit.

Your changes have been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass. The Validity Period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for life time for all categories.