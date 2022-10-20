CBSE CTET December 2022: Registration begins on October 31 at ctet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the registration process for CBSE CTET December 2022 on October 31, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for 16th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till November 24, 2022 and the fee can be paid up to November 25, 2022. The examination will be conducted in CBT mode between December 2022 to January 2023. The exact date of examination will be mentioned on the admit cards of the candidates.

The application fees for General/OBC category for Paper I or II is ₹1000 and for both the papers is ₹1200/-. For SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category candidates, the application fees is ₹500/- for Paper I or II and ₹600/- for both the papers.

The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in soon. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CTET.

