CBSE CTET Result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in, here's how to check

CBSE CTET Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, February 26, declared the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the CTET 2021 examination can check their results at ctet.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check CTET 2021 result

The board had conducted the CTET 2021 examination on January 31, 2021.

How to check CTET result 2021:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

click on the link that reads, "CTET January 2021 results"

Enter roll number and submit

Result will appear on screen

Out of 16,11,423 registered candidates for Paper 1, 12,47, 217 appeared and 4,14,798 qualified the exam. For Paper 2, 11,04,454 candidates out of 14,47,551 registered candidates appeared and 2,39,501 qualified.

The marksheet of the candidates can be obtained from the Digi locker. The qualifying certificate will be uploaded in the Digi locker and the qualified candidates will be provided their login details on their registered mobile number.





Note: Candidates have been advised to check their results by visiting CTET and CBSE website

