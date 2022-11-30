CBSE to close correction window for CTET December 2022 on December 3

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close down the correction window for CTET 2022 on December 3, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the exam successfully on or before the last date, and need to edit details submitted by them can now do it on ctet.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date,” CBSE said.

During this window, in addition to editing details, candidates can change their choice of examination city if capacity is available in a particular city.

“This facility will also be available on first cum first served basis only,” an official statement said.

CTET 2022 correction window

CBSE CTET December exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between December 2022 and January 2023. The detailed schedule of the exam will be mentioned on admit cards.