CEE Kerala to close KEAM 2023 registrations tomorrow

KEAM 2023: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will end online registrations for the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical entrance test or KEAM 2023 tomorrow, April 10. Those who are yet to apply can submit their forms till 5 pm tomorrow on cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date to upload Class 10 certificate, date of birth and nativity proof is April 10, 5 PM and the last date to upload other required certificates/documents is April 20, 5 PM.

KEAM 2023 registrations tomorrow(Agencies/file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CEE Kerala is responsible for admissions to Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology and Pharmacy courses at institutions across Kerala who participate in KEAM.

For Engineering admissions, the KEAM merit list is prepared giving 50:50 weightage to entrance test marks and plus two o Class 12 board exam marks of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry subjects put together.

The BPharm merit list is prepared using marks of paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) of KEAM 2023.

NEET UG scores are used for medical (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BHMS, BUMS), Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Veterinary, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, BTech Biotechnology courses

For Architecture admissions, candidates need to appear and qualify in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the KEAM 2023 portal for application and further details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON