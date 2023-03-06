CEED 2023 results releasing tomorrow at ceed.iitb.ac.in, know how to download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the results of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 tomorrow, March 7 2023. Candidates will be able to download the result from the official website at www.ceed.iitb.ac.in. The CEED 2023 scorecards will be available for download from March 11.

The CEED 2023 examination was conducted on January 22 and the final answer key was released on January 30, 2023.

CEED 2023 results: Know how to check

Visit the official website of CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your email id and password

CEED 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the result for future use

