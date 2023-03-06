Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CEED 2023 results releasing tomorrow at ceed.iitb.ac.in, know how to download

CEED 2023 results releasing tomorrow at ceed.iitb.ac.in, know how to download

competitive exams
Published on Mar 06, 2023 08:51 PM IST

IIT Bombay will announce the results of the CEED 2023 tomorrow, March 7 2023.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will on Wednesday, September 11 declare the RBSE secondary (Class 10) supplementary examination result 2019.(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the results of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 tomorrow, March 7 2023. Candidates will be able to download the result from the official website at www.ceed.iitb.ac.in. The CEED 2023 scorecards will be available for download from March 11.

The CEED 2023 examination was conducted on January 22 and the final answer key was released on January 30, 2023.

CEED 2023 results: Know how to check

Visit the official website of CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your email id and password

CEED 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the result for future use

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP